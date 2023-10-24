PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing temperatures and as much as a foot of snow are expected to impact the Cascades in Northern Oregon and Southern Washington Tuesday night as the first significant snowstorm of the season moves into the area.

The National Weather Service forecasts 2 to 6 inches of snow at elevations above 3,500 feet and 6 to 12 inches of snow in areas above 4,500 feet. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the region from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“A mix of rain and snow or even very light and brief snow accumulations will be possible by Wednesday morning across the Oregon foothills, down to about 2,500 feet,” says KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS stated in its advisory. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

A freeze watch has also been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to dip as low as 28 degrees. Plants, animals and unprotected plumbing will be at risk of freezing.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the NWS said. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”