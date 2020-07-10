Here comes the sun! Weekend bringing pleasant weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We start the day with few clouds, mostly sunny and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures in the valley will be near average (80°) today and Saturday. That would make it our first 80° day for this month of July. Remember May and June when we had a few 90s sprinkled in there? Nothing like that showing up in the 7-day forecast. On average, PDX has been running ~3.5° below normal.

The weekend continues with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s to 80 Saturday. For Saturday afternoon/evening gusty winds and low relative humidity leads to a Fire Weather Watch for south-central Oregon. Read details about this Watch here.

Sunday morning an ever so slight chance for a light sprinkle that won’t amount to more than a trace, then it’s partly cloudy for the day.

HOT DOG? Paisley Barbie (Coco Marshmellow Butterscoth Pudding) Julie Meyers. Picture taken in Corvallis, Oregon

Rainbow in Bethany captured Thursday night by Jose Araya



Current river temps as of Friday morning



Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Saturday.

Do these cooler than normal temperatures for July make us that much safer this fire season? No. If you’re curious about our wildfire potential this summer, keep reading. The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire specialists to get you through the summer safely. Tune into our digital special to learn more about what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon & Washington. Find the video by clicking HERE.

Looking way down the road, what kind of fall and winter could we be dealing with? I’ll summarize that answer with these 3 words from the Climate Prediction Center: La Niña Watch. Read on to learn more.