Here’s a list of supplies to get you through a winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some serious winter weather is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest and the Willamette Valley may even see some snow next week.
With possible storms on the horizon, now is the time to stock up on essentials and prepare for an extended stay indoors. Remember when the masses picked local grocery stores clean last winter in the face of impending snow? No one wants to relive that.
The website Patch has put together a handy list of some supplies to help you avoid a stressful snowpocalypse, even if the power goes out. KOIN 6 added a few extra ideas.
Groceries that don’t need heat or refrigeration:
- nut butters, honey and jellies
- dried fruits, trail mix and nuts
- fresh fruits and vegetables
- sandwich bread, muffins, bagels, tortillas
- canned milk or non-dairy milk in aseptic cartons
- protein bars
- chips and crackers
- jerky
- pickles and other foods preserved in vinegar
- juices (particularly those that are not commonly found in the refrigerator section of the supermarket)
- dry cereal or granola
- hard cheeses such as cheddar, Swiss, provolone and parmesan (just make sure the cheese is well wrapped and sealed)
Other items:
- a non-electric can opener
- charcoal or propane for the grill
- pet food
- paper products like paper towels, paper plates and toilet paper
- batteries for flashlights
- rock salt for melting ice on sidewalks and driveways
- ice scraper
- snow shovel
- first-aid kit
Emergency preparedness also means having things to do that don’t require electricity. You may want to keep a board game or two, a deck of cards, supplies for a favorite indoor hobby or a good book at the ready!
