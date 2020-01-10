Here’s a list of supplies to get you through a winter storm

Now is the time to stock up on supplies and avoid stressful trips to crowded stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some serious winter weather is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest and the Willamette Valley may even see some snow next week.

With possible storms on the horizon, now is the time to stock up on essentials and prepare for an extended stay indoors. Remember when the masses picked local grocery stores clean last winter in the face of impending snow? No one wants to relive that.

The website Patch has put together a handy list of some supplies to help you avoid a stressful snowpocalypse, even if the power goes out. KOIN 6 added a few extra ideas.

Groceries that don’t need heat or refrigeration:

nut butters, honey and jellies

dried fruits, trail mix and nuts

fresh fruits and vegetables

sandwich bread, muffins, bagels, tortillas

canned milk or non-dairy milk in aseptic cartons

protein bars

chips and crackers

jerky

pickles and other foods preserved in vinegar

juices (particularly those that are not commonly found in the refrigerator section of the supermarket)

dry cereal or granola

hard cheeses such as cheddar, Swiss, provolone and parmesan (just make sure the cheese is well wrapped and sealed)

Other items:

a non-electric can opener

charcoal or propane for the grill

pet food

paper products like paper towels, paper plates and toilet paper

batteries for flashlights

rock salt for melting ice on sidewalks and driveways

ice scraper

snow shovel

first-aid kit

Emergency preparedness also means having things to do that don’t require electricity. You may want to keep a board game or two, a deck of cards, supplies for a favorite indoor hobby or a good book at the ready!