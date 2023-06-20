PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s been an uptick in tornadic activity this week as Oregon and Washington receives nearly 10 reports of funnel clouds over two days.

Tornadoes seen in the Pacific Northwest typically form differently than those seen in the Midwest or southeastern United States. The destructive and sometimes deadly tornadoes seen east of Oregon and Washington form from supercell thunderstorms. Tornadoes that form along the west coast are typically known as cold core funnels. These funnel clouds rarely touch down and if they do, they are typically weak.

The start of a cold core funnel: wind shear creating spin near the surface as an updraft helps speed up the the spin while turning it vertical in the atmosphere

A cold core funnel typically forms when a convective storm is in the building stages. Wind shear is seen near the surface, where the air begins to spin. If that rotating section of air finds its way to an updraft, then a funnel cloud and sometimes a weak tornado can form. An updraft is the growing mechanism for storms most severe storms. Growing storms east of Pacific Northwest typically have strong updrafts that help the large storm structure spin, known as a mesocyclones. These storms are easier to forecast the tornado potential, but are rare in Oregon and Washington.

Cold core funnels are extremely difficult to forecast, because the storm structure is nearly impossible to see on radar. That doesn’t mean these storms are any less dangerous, if anything, there is little to no warning with these storms.

Oregon and Washington yearly tornado average has nearly been surpassed after the strong storms develop over the reason Sunday and Monday.

Average number of tornadoes seen in Oregon and Washington each year

Not all of these reports were considered tornadoes. Waterspouts were the most common form of tornado seen over the last few days. A waterspout is a tornado that forms over water. A waterspout can become a tornado as it moves from water to land, but that wasn’t the case for any of Oregon and Washington’s storms this week.

A cluster of five waterspouts were seen just off the Oregon Coast Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service out of Portland.

A funnel cloud was spotted near Salem Monday while a tornado touchdown just outside Harrisburg, Ore. Monday. The National Weather Service rated that tornado as an EF-0 storm with winds anywhere from 65-85 mph.

Thankfully, no really damage was reported with these weak storms this week. Now, warmer, drier, and sunnier skies are expected in the Pacific Northwest as the summer season begins.