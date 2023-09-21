PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meteorological fall began this year on Sept. 1 for the entire northern hemisphere, but the start of astronomical fall is an exact time and placement of the earth’s tilt, making it fall on two separate days.

Autumn begins when the rays from the sun are directly in line with the equator. Neither the northern nor southern hemisphere axis is tilted towards the sun during the Vernal and Autumnal Equinox. However, when talking about the first day of fall this year, the United States seems to be split. More than half of the country will celebrate the new season on Saturday, Sept. 23 while the West Coast observes the new season a day earlier.

It all comes down to an exact time. The official start of fall doesn’t begin along the West Coast until 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. That means every location east of the Pacific Time Zone will see the seasonal change earlier, yet a day later on Sept. 23. This can get confusing. That’s why events like this are typically observed in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). That’s the time all world clocks are set to and remain in standard time. Looking at the UTC of autumn, it falls on Sept. 23 at 6:50 a.m.