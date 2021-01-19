Hey La Niña, we could use some more mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are smack dab in the middle of winter and it is time that we start bringing in more snowfall for the mountains. We had a bountiful start, but we have found ourselves in a lull.

Not only have we slowed down, we actually lost a chunk of the snow base at the resorts because of the warm atmospheric river that came in and rained all over the mountains. There tends to be a lot of excitement for a La Niña winter, and for good reason, but we haven’t quite had the full benefits of the pattern just yet.

We are approaching a cooler pattern to wrap up the month, but will we get the moisture with it? You can see the snow total average since 1980 at Mt. Hood Meadows favors the La Niña pattern.

Meteorologist Kelley Bayern Graph #1

Meteorologist Kelley Bayern Graph #2

As of Jan. 19, our nearby basins are falling behind quickly when it comes to our snow water equivalent (SWE). The Willamette basin is coming in at 65 percent of normal (1981-2010), with those basins on the northeast side of the state still doing better than the others. Will La Niña help us out as we move into the next half of winter?

It’s hard to say, but we definitely are trending towards colder air which should help bring the snow levels down below the passes, and if we pair that with some moisture, I think we are back on track to more of a La Niña hopeful winter.

The last real good snowfall for the Cascades came around the new year and continued through the first week of the month. We then hit a wall around Jan. 9 and have spent some time dropping the snow depth. The SWE hasn’t really moved from that point on, which is the reason that we keep seeing our SWE normal drop with each update.

WHAT IS NEXT?

We don’t have much in the short term (think two to three days), but we do have some promising changes coming.

Right now, we are tracking an area of low pressure that will come sliding down the Oregon coast on Thursday. The path isn’t that favorable for a lot of rain or mountain snow, but it should be enough to bring in some minor snow for the mountains. The visible satellite this afternoon has a splendid view of the clear skies over Oregon. Clouds lowering from the north tonight and they cloud over the region on Wednesday before we get to Thursday’s event.

Snow levels dropping below passes by Wednesday night. It’s important to note that they will not go surging to the 7,000 range like they have with recent events. They will stay quite low to wrap up the week, allowing for snow for the bases of each ski resort.

From Thursday to Friday, weather models are projecting what I believe are farfetched rain and snow totals. I’m not buying it! The way the low is traveling farther south and pretty far off the coast, it seems unlikely that we find this much rain for the valley and Gorge. Weather models have been tripping over the path of this system on Thursday. I would count on maybe an inch of snow for Government camp. Rain totals likely closer to .10″ around Portland. I think it is important to show how weather models can be fickle and double-crossing.

With that in mind, we have an important weekend coming up with more on our plate. We continue to watch Sunday for more mountain snow and a significant pattern change for the region. Gear up for some more snow!