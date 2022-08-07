PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The average high temperature has reached its peak for the year, so now we are going to start seeing that drop. But that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods for more heat!

Portland will have a Heat Advisory beginning at noon Sunday which is expected to wrap up Monday night. After topping off in the lower 90s on Saturday, expect highs to push triple-digits Sunday. Temperatures are expected to top off around 97 to 100 degrees.

Swipe through the graphic slideshow below to see additional temperatures and conditions across the region.

This will at least be the second day in a row that we hit 90 degrees, making it the second day of what is our third heat wave of the summer. Traditionally, that is three days in a row of 90 degrees or above.

This round will not carry the same type of humidity levels that the previous heat wave did. Expect more of a dry heat as temperatures jump and the relative humidity drops. This is due to the direction of the wind coming more off-shore.

This wind will also usher in some wildfire smoke from nearby wildfires in the Cascades and over in central Oregon. That wildfire smoke may be visible in the sky Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are warmer for the northern Oregon coast on Sunday than those from about Newport south. If you’re thinking about hitting the beach, you should be able to find some lower 80s from Astoria south to Tillamook.