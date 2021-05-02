High pressure brings nice Sunday to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day across the region as we are in between systems. An area of high pressure is in place, with only a slight risk of a shower in the central valley, south of the Portland metro area.

After a cool and cloudy Saturday, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s across the metro area with 50s along the coast. Sunday is a great day to get outside and get some of that yard work done.

The wind will also begin to ease off in the eastern end of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River out to The Dalles after winds gusted to nearly 40 mph on Saturday.

Light rain showers return Monday as another system rolls in. By mid-week we should see plenty of sunshine and temperatures near 80 degrees.

Drought conditions are beginning to take over the region early this year, especially after the record driest April in Portland since records have been kept (1940 – current). Let’s hope we get some more significant rains in our area soon or that may present wildfire problems later this summer.