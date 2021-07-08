High pressure ridge developing up spine of Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ever since summer officially started (June 20), we’ve had seven days in the 90s and a historic heat wave. We haven’t had many days in the 70s or lower 80s, so Thursday should feel nice.

Wednesday brought in a wave of cooler air and now we get to keep it around for another day. Temperatures in the morning should start in the mid to upper 50s.That’s cool enough for some hot coffee on your morning walk. It will be warmer for those of you living in central Oregon, starting the morning in the mid 60s.

Although a warmer start to the day, your afternoon shouldn’t be too hot in areas of Jefferson County and up into Wasco County, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It’s possible that a few 90 degree temperatures find a way to the thermometer, but most should stay closer to the upper 80s.

On the west side of the Cascades, temperatures will fight to reach the upper 70s and potentially even 80. This is surprisingly right about where we should be this time of the year. Our average high in Portland is 80 degrees, which could be our high Thursday.

If you study the weather pattern graphic below, you can spot the large orange and red dome down to the south. That will be impacting us for the weekend, bringing in more hot summer weather.

Right now, we have a weak trough aloft, which is helping our temperatures hover closer to average. The stronger westerly flow will keep morning clouds around the coast and into portions of the valley. However, the general onshore flow just inhibits our temperatures from reaching the 90s and triple-digits in this situation.

If you cycle over to the weather pattern graphic for Friday, you can already see the difference of that building high pressure. It expands farther west and a ridge starts to develop up the spine of the Pacific Northwest (PNW). It doesn’t budge through the weekend, bringing our highs back to around 90 degrees. You will want to get out earlier in the day and make sure you have plenty of water. The Salmon Street Springs and the fountains are all operating, make it for a pleasant place to cool with the family.

I want to show you the morning clouds, because they aren’t going to be as intense as Wednesday morning. The marine layer mainly impacts southwest Washington, but there will be some clouds around Portland, too.

The clouds will be thicker from Clark County, up through Cowlitz County, extending over to Wahkiakum County by early morning. It does feel like there will be some breaks south through the Willamette Valley, allowing for an earlier day of sunshine compared to those to the north. If there happens to be a rain drop or two in the morning, it will be around the Clatsop County coast.

Not a cloud in sight for those of you in central and eastern Oregon. You may notice wildfire smoke moving through, especially for those closer to Deschutes county.

If you turn the graphic to the next page, you will find the futurecast for the afternoon hour of 4 p.m.. The morning clouds have cleared out, for just about everybody. There may still be a gloomy sky up near Astoria and down to Seaside, but that has been the case just about each and every day going back to the 4th of July weekend. The clouds will retreat far enough for sunshine in Lincoln City on Thursday. We won’t have much cloud coverage from this point on until later next week (that sticks around beyond the morning).

Sun glasses and sun protection will be your best friend.