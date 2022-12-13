PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a new week and a new weather pattern! High pressure ushers in cool and dry weather this week.

Areas of fog set up overnight Monday, so be aware visibility may be reduced as you head to work on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

By afternoon, clouds break up and the sun comes out. High temperatures will only be in the low-40s.

There is a Freezing Fog Advisory for the Lower Columbia River Basin that goes into effect Tuesday morning until about 11 a.m. There may also be more fog in that area on Wednesday morning.

The east wind picks up late Wednesday and continues into the weekend. East wind clears skies and prevents fog development, so Thursday and Friday will be bright. Highs will be in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s Friday through the weekend.

There is the potential for moisture moving in on Sunday and Monday because of upper level troughing moving in from the north.