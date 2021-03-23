High pressure slides in for a sunny break Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some of our sunny days have come with a compliment of rain showers and even some storms. That will not be the case for our Tuesday as high pressure moves in quickly and that should hold us free of any rain or thunder. I would expect a blue sky with some passing clouds on Tuesday.

Now there may be some morning fog as temperatures drop to the upper 30s and we have some radiational cooling overnight. With some moisture from the showers, this may be something that pops up Tuesday morning. I would count on that being patchy and not widespread. Blue sky should arrive quickly and if you’re hoping for a day to just be outside with no concerns, Tuesday is a goodie.

When we get to this time of the year, with a sunset now well into the 7 p.m. hour, we have the chance to get a couple extra degrees because of that sun. Even with that, we are likely to be below average with our temperatures on Tuesday as we still need to kick out some cooler air that has been around.

We will get into the temperatures for Tuesday first and then we will talk about some of the larger scale elements that are at play Tuesday and early Wednesday. First, it almost looks like we are looking out of an airplane window with that round image next to the text. It wouldn’t be a bad day for a cruise if you’re a local pilot. There will be more wind and rain as we get into the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday should reach around the mid-50s. A light wind running out of the northeast by the evening hours. I don’t expect that to be too aggressive. Definitely less windy compared to the conditions on Monday. However, there is still some gusty conditions over to the east and in the southern sections of the state for those of you out there. Temperatures in the upper 40s for the Oregon coast with a cool northwest flow moving in. It will be warmer than Monday, but it won’t be significant.

The weather pattern, which will help show us the troughs and ridges around the region, shows that bump in the map where the yellow takes over around the Pacific Northwest (PNW). That is going to be the transient ridge that is here briefly and then breaks down by Wednesday.

While it is here it will keep us dry and it will keep us under the spell of sun, cooler to the east with a little more action happening around the midsection of the United States. There is a larger ridge that moves in by the end of the week, but we are still on the fringe of that. There will be a quick drop out of the Gulf of Alaska that will ride in for a few days. If you’re hoping for warmer spring weather, that is on the way.

Futurecast Tuesday morning keeps the rain out of the picture, but you can see that there are some clouds around the Willamette Valley. That will be the depiction of some fog around the region in the early morning hours. Mostly clear for the Oregon coast and you folks in central Oregon to start your day. There isn’t much moisture, but if anything was to show up, it would be on the other side of the state. Don’t worry about the rain on Tuesday.

In fact, check out what it looks like on Tuesday afternoon. It’s even more dry and there is practically anything going on around here. That is the power of the high pressure that will move in. By Tuesday afternoon, we are pretty much looking at a mostly sunny day. This is going to help pull our temperatures to the mid 50s for some areas. Keep in mind, we should be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees at this time of the March. We will achieve that later in the week.

Enjoy the sunshine for your Tuesday. A last reminder that you may need something heavier in the morning for the cooler temperatures.