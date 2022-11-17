PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands living in the Portland metro area are without power Thursday morning thanks to powerful winds.

Portland General Electric said high winds and downed trees knocked out the power for nearly 10,500 customers. Crews said power should be back on by noon for most customers.

Another 1,026 Pacific Power customers are experiencing similar power issues. The largest outage was reported north of Mt. Tabor Park and is impacting 880 Portlanders.

Half a dozen homes were without power as of 7:50 a.m., according to Clark Public Utilities.

Multiple schools, including Centennial High School in Gresham, canceled classes on Wednesday due to power outages.

Wind gusts are expected to push 50 mph around the Portland metro area Thursday, while stronger gusts will be blowing through the western Gorge. A wind advisory is in place until Friday morning.