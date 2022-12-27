PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Utility companies across Oregon are dealing with widespread outages Tuesday morning thanks to whipping winds and heavy rain.

As of 5:30 a.m., Portland General Electric is listing more than 22,000 outages. Customers with loss of power span the metro area to south Salem.

Pacific Power’s outage map shows crews are busy throughout the state, but the largest outages are reportedly affecting residents on the coast, specifically in the Astoria and Coos Bay areas. In all, Pacific Power reports more than 30,000 Oregonians are without power. The utility company said its crews are “working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible.”

Further, Tillamook People’s Utility District is reporting more than 3,800 of its customers are without electricity.

Clark Public Utilities, which serves the Clark County area in Washington state, lists two customers are without electricity as of 5:30 a.m.