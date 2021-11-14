High winds, outages possible Monday for metro area, central Oregon

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory effective Monday for the greater Portland metro area and portions of central Oregon.

NWS warned the communities of possible tree limbs and loose objects becoming projectiles as a result of wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. Isolated power outages are also a possibility, according to NWS.

Officials urged the public to secure outdoor items and drive cautiously.

The advisory lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for the following cities: Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Washougal, Yacolt, Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Amboy, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton and Dallas.

