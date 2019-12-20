High winds hit Oregon, power outages reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High wind watches and warnings are in effect for a large chunk of Oregon as a drenching storm dumps enough rain to cause localized flooding continues.
Winds between 35-45 mph will be widespread, with gusts of winds up to 65 mph at times. These high winds can cause trees and limbs to fall along with power outages.
As of 9 a.m., there were about 1800 PGE customers without power. Pacific Power reported there are more than 14,000 customers without power in the Seaside/Cannon Beach area.
Clark County Public Utilities did not report any power outages.
But temperatures will stay relatively warm.
There are a number of sandbag locations in the Portland area and region. Emergency officials stress this is the time you need to be assessing your flood risk.
