High winds hit Oregon, power outages reported

Temperatures are very warm from the southerly winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — High wind watches and warnings are in effect for a large chunk of Oregon as a drenching storm dumps enough rain to cause localized flooding continues.

Winds between 35-45 mph will be widespread, with gusts of winds up to 65 mph at times. These high winds can cause trees and limbs to fall along with power outages.

As of 9 a.m., there were about 1800 PGE customers without power. Pacific Power reported there are more than 14,000 customers without power in the Seaside/Cannon Beach area.

Clark County Public Utilities did not report any power outages.

But temperatures will stay relatively warm.

High winds damaged this roof and shed in Tillamook, December 20, 2019 (Courtesy: Gordon McCraw)

There are a number of sandbag locations in the Portland area and region. Emergency officials stress this is the time you need to be assessing your flood risk.