High winds, surf warning in OR; tree crushes man in WA

Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington.

In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.

Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast.

A high surf advisory was in effect on the Oregon coast and the National Weather Service warned beachgoers to be wary of sneaker waves through 4 a.m. Monday.

