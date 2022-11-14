PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Coast will see a heightened threat of sneaker waves on Monday, as long-period swells are forecast to hit local beaches.

Portland’s National Weather Service office is warning beachgoers to keep an eye on the ocean at all times. Beachgoers should also keep an eye on children and pets and avoid jetties and logs, as sneaker waves can run far past the current shoreline, creating hazards for drowning, hypothermia and serious injury.

“On the remote and rugged coastline of the Northwest, where sneaker waves, beach debris, extreme tides, and freezing water temperature combine, even walking along the beach can be dangerous if you aren’t alert,” the NWS said in a statement. “In areas like this, it is important to understand the dangers that might unexpectedly put you in the water. Cold water temperatures in the Northwest can make any immersion in the water deadly.”

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that sunny, dry, and breezy conditions are forecast for the Portland area for the rest of the week. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s are expected through Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s by Thursday. Rain will be possible on Sunday and into next week.

Sneaker waves are possible in Oregon Monday. | NWS

KOIN 6 News will continue to provide the latest weather forecasts, as stormy weather may impact Thanksgiving travel.