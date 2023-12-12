It's one of the strongest wind events ever seen in the region.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– Winds of excess of 100 mph make the December 12, 1995 storm the strongest wind event seen in western Oregon and Washington since the Columbus Day Storm of 1962.

The cause of the damaging winds was from a low-pressure system that tracked its way north along the Oregon and Washington Coast. The center of low pressure dropped as low as 954 MB as it remained just west of the shoreline.

A typical strong wind event setup over the Pacific Northwest

The storm path was similar to the path of the 1981 storm and the historic Columbus Day Storm of 1962. Low-pressure systems that come in for the central Pacific and move north along the coast are typically the storms that bring western Oregon and Washington the strongest wind events. The coast usually gets hit with the brunt of the wind as the winds wrap around the center of the low. The Willamette Valley on the other hand acts like a funnel, pushing the wind through the relatively narrow passage of the valley and helping winds gust stronger than normal.

The December 12, 1995 storm brought winds to the Willamette Valley of 50-75 mph. The coast was hit the hardest with winds gusting from 60 to 100 mph.