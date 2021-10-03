Hitting a home run forecast for our first weekend of October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We haven’t had much of a chance to enjoy the pleasurable 70s of late summer and early fall. With the much needed rain that came in to wrap up September, our temperatures have been mainly cool.

Well this weekend, with sunshine and dry conditions, we’ve had a spot-on early October weekend. That should continue Sunday with highs returning to near 70 degrees — which is the average high temperature for Portland.

The Oregon coast will hold to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer in the valley, with an additional 5 to 10 degrees warmer for central Oregon.

Waking up Monday, some folks will have more clouds than others. A dissipating front will give just enough lift for clouds and light rain for the northwest Oregon coast and areas of southwest Washington Monday morning. We may have a few clouds around Portland as well.

As it moves east, it will fall apart, leaving some clouds as debris in the sky. Temperatures cool to start the day in Portland, coming in around the upper 40s. The Portland Marathon is Sunday, and it should be just about right for a run.

Swipe through the graphic slideshow to get a visual idea of the forecast. You can find the temperatures by zone and you will get an idea of how the month of October trends to the 50s this month. Once this weak front is buried to the sky, our next rain threat doesn’t arrive until Tuesday.