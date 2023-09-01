PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last hooray of summer could come with a few thunderstorms around Portland this holiday weekend.

Saturday’s chance of storms brings the heat with cooler and drier weather expected by Monday.

Portland’s weather forecast for Saturday

Clear and sunny skies will help to warm temperatures across Portland Saturday afternoon. Highs will quickly return to the mid-80s later in the day. This atmospheric warming will help the growth and development of afternoon storms.

The window of opportunity for storms is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Not everyone will see thunderstorm activity, but clouds will likely increase throughout the day.

Remember, ‘when thunder roars, head indoors’ as lightning poses the biggest threat to swimmers Saturday afternoon and evening around Portland

Outdoor pool parties might run into a disruption late in the afternoon and evening hours if the sight and sounds of lightning and thunder are seen.

Portland’s weather forecast for Sunday

Fire up the grill and enjoy cooler temperatures on Sunday as drier skies return to the region. A mix of sun, clouds, and a few isolated showers is possible throughout the day Sunday.

Spotty showers are possible Sunday evening around Portland with cooler temperatures

Increased cloud coverage will help keep afternoon highs in the mid-70s. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day, with no major impacts on outdoor activities. The threat of thunderstorms is much less on Sunday thanks to cooler conditions.

Portland’s weather forecast for Monday

The unofficial end to summer brings some of the coolest temperatures of the weekend. Highs will only make it into the low 70s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. An afternoon spent on the water along the Willamette Valley will be cooler than normal this time of year.

Cooler and drier weather expected along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers for Labor Day

The dinner hour will bring even cooler temperatures as the sun dips below the horizon at 7:42 p.m. That’s when temperatures will quickly fall into the mid-60s.

Oregon State Fair final weekend forecast

Thunderstorm chances remain for the Salem area on Saturday. That’s when temperatures will be the warmest this weekend. Highs will return to the mid-80s with a gradual cooling trend until the final day of the fair.

Cooler and drier weather conditions expected to work its way through the final weekend of the Oregon State Fair

Lightning will pose the biggest threat to the safety of fairgoers on Saturday. A few light rain showers are possible on Sunday with less of a chance to see lightning. Even cooler and drier conditions will close out the long holiday weekend.