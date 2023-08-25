PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active start to the day Friday morning with a few brief thunderstorms across parts of Portland and the surrounding area. Now hotter and hazier conditions return to the region by Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 90s Friday and continue into the weekend. The impacted the greatest Friday and Saturday will be participants of Hood to Coast and those spending time out at the Oregon State Fair.
Some improvements in the Canadian wildfire smoke will be seen thanks to the brief rain showers Friday morning. A layer of haze is likely to remain over the region through Saturday.
A hot and hazy weekend will remain through the area this weekend. Much cooler and cloudier weather is possible by the middle of next week.
Afternoon highs will sit nearly five to 10 degrees below normal. Rain chances also return to the region starting Tuesday and continues into Wednesday. This rain potential could reduce the wildfire threat briefly next week.