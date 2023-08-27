PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hot and hazy skies will remain across western Oregon and Washington through Sunday as we continue to reach the low 90s for our daytime high around the metro area.

Oregon’s air quality has taken a hit from all the wildfire smoke in our region including the Camp Creek Fire. The widespread haze is expected to stick around through Sunday.

Portland’s expected high on Sunday of 91 degrees will mark four consecutive days of 90-plus degrees in the Rose City. And yes, that is well-above seasonal temps. For this time in August, our normal high in Portland is 81.

But we have big changes just around the corner.

Starting Tuesday will see temperatures trending much cooler with highs expected to be in the mid-70s in Portland. Along with the cooler and cloudier conditions by mid-week, that will also be our next chance for rain.

Rain chances begin to increase around Portland by late Monday night with a slight chance of spotty showers in our late hours into Tuesday morning.