PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Temperatures have consistently been warmer around the state and winter just seems a step behind us now. We will pause that thought briefly on Wednesday as a cold front enters the picture.

The passage of that cold air will help bring in more snow for the ski resorts in Oregon’s Cascades and it will drop our temperatures to below average for a day or two. You can spot the cold front in the surface map analysis below.

That cold is expected to arrive by the morning, eventually dropping the snow levels later in the day. Behind the initial leading edge of cooler air, will be a pool of cold air. That air mass will hang around for a day, keeping the snow levels down to the passes through Thursday afternoon.

Snow levels are expected to reach Government Camp by Wednesday morning. The snow levels will probably drop to around 2,500 to 3,000 feet. Once we pair some moisture with that cold air then we are going to be looking at some light snow for the passes.

Snow levels are expected to jump back above the passes by Friday. However, we are not off the hook for more snow as we enter the month of April, since spring skiing usually continues into May.

If you swipe to the second graphic below, you will see the estimated snow totals for Government Camp and the mountains. By the time we get through Wednesday and Thursday, we may only have an inch to potentially 2 inches at US 26 over in Government Camp. It will be cold and it will be blustery during the night hours into Thursday. Now there are some weather models projecting a bit more than that for the area, but at this time, it surely doesn’t look like we will have enough moisture to pair with this event. It will definitely feel like winter up there.

Sometimes it is more than just the snow that we are getting. We also just want to keep the temperatures cooler aloft so we do not see melting. It also sets the bar low, so when we do have moisture, it will be cold enough to produce snow at the base of the ski resorts and not rain. We will at least get the cold air aloft, regardless of the moisture.

The weather pattern graphic will display a weak trough over the top of us Wednesday into Thursday, which is associated with the embedded low pressure and cold front that is nearing. That trough is generally a cooler air mass.

Right now, this is the view coming out of Mt. Hood Meadows. There is a strong base of snow in the northern Cascades of Oregon, but the rest of the state is still hoping for more snowfall. This will be additional snow for the bank of water that we need to tap into for the summer and early fall. Early April is when we start to see that mass of snow going the other direction, leading to a diminishing snowpack by summer. These type of spring events are still pivotal for the success of battling our future drought conditions.

We will most definitely have rain in the Willamette Valley by Wednesday morning. The front edge of that cold front is pushing in from the northern Willamette Valley extending southwest across into the central Oregon coast. That wedge of cold air will help generate showers and eventually snowfall for the mountain by mid-morning.

Futurecast has light snow as early as 7 a.m., but the intensity of the snow will probably pick up later in the morning. If you swipe through the futurecast slideshow below, you will notice the progression of the moisture through the course of the day.

There will not be as much snow for the central and southern Cascades in Oregon. This again will benefit more of the northern Cascades.