How frequent are January tornadoes?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a busy afternoon with a confirmed EF-0 tornado coming outside of Manzanita, you may be asking how often does this occur?

We know that tornadoes for the Oregon coast aren’t unheard of, you can think about the EF-2 tornado coming out of Manzanita in 2016. We also have a waterspout season that spans the fall months and wraps up Dec. 31. Tornadoes in January just don’t happen very often.

If we look back through history, between Washington and Oregon, there have been four recorded tornadoes from 1876 to 2015 in the month of January.

That means, if we factor in the EF-0 tornado that was confirmed Tuesday, that is a total of five over the span of 144 years.

Although the chance isn’t very high, they do happen from time to time. Additionally, like most tornadoes in the Pacific Northwest, they don’t tend to last long and they are fairly weak.

With all that in mind, Washington and Oregon usually see around three tornadoes on average each season. Of course, we aren’t in the middle of tornado alley or in Texas (which see about 155 a year), but that is still impressive for our location in the United States.