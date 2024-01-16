Oregon is among the states with the most electric vehicle owners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With extreme winter weather impacting roads across the country, many electric vehicle drivers have reported a drop in battery life. Because Oregon is among the states with the most EV owners, AAA’s Oregon/Idaho Division is warning informed drivers about the effects of cold temperatures.

The roadside assistance company previously tested a 2018 BMW i3s, 2018 Chevrolet Bolt, 2018 Nissan Leaf, 2017 Tesla Model S 75D and 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf to determine the average EV driving range in severe weather.

AAA found that temperatures below 20 degrees reduce driving ranges by 41%, due to the HVAC system that’s used to heat a vehicle’s interior. As a result, researchers discovered that EV owners spend an additional $25 on charging for every 1,000 miles that they drive.

In Oregon, the sale of new gas-powered vehicles will be prohibited starting in 2035. AAA Oregon/Idaho Division Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said drivers should prepare themselves for all weather conditions.

“Electric vehicles continue to become more popular, and there are more designs and options on the market than ever before,” Dodds added in a statement. “As long as drivers understand that there are limitations when operating electric vehicles in more extreme climates, they’re less likely to be caught off guard by a drop in driving range.”

AAA advised EV owners to plan ahead for inclement weather, in case they need to stop at charging stations more frequently. The company also suggested allowing the vehicle to heat up while connected to the charger, to prevent the battery from dying faster.

Nonetheless, the public affairs director said AAA hasn’t seen a significant increase in EV drivers requesting roadside assistance throughout the winter storm. She reported that the association has actually received more requests from drivers of gas-powered passenger cars with dead batteries.