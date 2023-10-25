PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first snowstorm of the season has dropped as much as a foot of snow on Mount Hood in the past 24 hours with more snow on the way in the Oregon and Washington Cascades.

The National Weather Service’s automated snow monitoring data shows that 10 to 12 inches of snow has fallen near Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Lower elevation areas like Government Camps have received roughly 4 inches of snow. The Cascade foothills are seeing roughly 1 to 2 inches.

Similar snowfall levels were recorded along the Cascades from Mount Bachelor to Mount Baker. Several more inches of snow is expected to fall in the Cascades between Wednesday and Friday night. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Snowfall measurements across the Pacific Northwest. (NWS Central Headquarters data)



Mt. Hood Meadows on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

A freeze warning is also in effect for the Lower Columbia Basin from 11 p.m. on Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday. The overnight forecast predicts sub-freezing temperatures between 27 and 31 degrees. The upper Hood River Valley is expected to see the region’s coldest between Wednesday and Saturday morning. A hard freeze warning has also been issued for the upper Hood River Valley as overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the upper teens by Friday night.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the Portland’s National Weather Service Office warns. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”