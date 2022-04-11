PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s April, but Mother Nature isn’t done with winter quite yet.
Much of the Portland metro area saw about 2 inches of snow, with some neighborhoods getting between 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Official totals will still be coming in, but here’s a preliminary list from the National Weather Service and KOIN 6 News viewers so far:
Mt. Tabor – 2.5 inches
Forest Grove – 4.0 inches
Camas – 1.7 inches
Tillamook – 1.0 inch
Ridgefield – 6.5 inches
Skamania – 4.0 inches
Council Crest – 5.0 inches
Downtown Portland – 2.0 inches
Salmon Creek – 4.0 inches
Powellhurst – 3.0 inches
Clark County Fairground – 3.0 inches
Record heavy, wet snow caused lots of tree branches to break, resulting in road hazards and crashes around the region, school closures and delays, along with downing power lines, leaving roughly 100,000 without electricity at its peak.