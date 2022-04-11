PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With unusual snowfall in April, people might be wondering if their gardens are safe against the snow.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Al’s Garden and Home, which has locations in Sherwood, Gresham, Wilsonville and Woodburn. Experts at the garden center said your plants should be OK against the recent snow, but people should watch out for tender plants.

“The actual air temperatures aren’t really below freezing,” said Jonathan Faith, the store manager of Al’s Garden and Home in Gresham. “You’re not seeing that ice underneath the snow. So, you’re just getting a bit of frozen water and the vast majority of plants can handle that.”

He added, “If people have put some tender stuff in, having mulch around the base of the plants to protect the root system is the most important thing, and we counsel that when we’re selling stuff that might have some issues in cold weather.”

Considering this spring has been on the colder side, the garden center has held off from selling tender plants, such as tomato and pepper starters.

What about tulips and daffodils?

Faith said those bulbs should do fine in the recent snow. For those who bought blooming tulips, he recommends adding mulch.

If you’re in an area with below-freezing temperatures, the garden center said to cover your plants with a protectant.