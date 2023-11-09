PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recent rain has positively impacted much of the Pacific Northwest over the last few weeks.

November has already seen a surplus of moisture as more rain is expected this weekend. On average, Portland typically sees 5.45″ of rain each November. The Rose City has already seen 3.94″ of rain in the first week of November and those numbers will only continue to build.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s precipitation almanac for the Portland area

The surplus in rain isn’t just for the month of November. Looking at the water year, which starts on October 1, the surplus carries over in that statistic too. On average, Portland should only see 4.88″ of rain this far into the rainy season. The surplus currently sits at 1.55″ for the water year.

It’s that surplus in the rain that’s striped Oregon from the ‘extreme’ drought category. More rain is expected this weekend and into next week. It’s that rain potential that continues to keep the chance for improvement possible over the next week or two.

Looking back at the start of October and the beginning of Oregon’s water year, extreme drought plagued much of the Cascades.

Multiple atmospheric rivers are to thank for the major improvements seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past month.