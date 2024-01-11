PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you don’t have those winter tires ready just yet, or chains in your car, now is the time.
Les Schwab told KOIN 6 News they’re seeing an uptick in appointments ahead of this weekend’s forecasted arctic blast.
Additionally, officials recommend you carry an emergency weather kit in your car.
Helpful items to include in addition to tire chains are:
- Snow shovel
- Bag of sand
- Jumper cables
- First aid kit
- Basic tools
- Blanket
- Warm clothing
- Extra food and water
- Cell phone
- Extra charger
- Flashlight
- Kitty litter (for traction)
A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Portland metro area starting Friday.