PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you don’t have those winter tires ready just yet, or chains in your car, now is the time.

Les Schwab told KOIN 6 News they’re seeing an uptick in appointments ahead of this weekend’s forecasted arctic blast.

Additionally, officials recommend you carry an emergency weather kit in your car.

Helpful items to include in addition to tire chains are:

Snow shovel

Bag of sand

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Basic tools

Blanket

Warm clothing

Extra food and water

Cell phone

Extra charger

Flashlight

Kitty litter (for traction)

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Portland metro area starting Friday.