How to: Put on snow chains for winter travel

It's always a good idea to get your car checked out before hitting the road for a trip during winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The idea of pulling over and putting chains on your tires can be intimidating, especially if the snow is coming down quickly and it’s your first time putting them on.

Well, the process shouldn’t be as daunting as the idea comes off. On Tuesday, we stopped off at Point S to help give us some winter tips and to give a demonstration on putting snow chains on your car’s tires. One tire took about 20 to 45 seconds.

Point S also suggests taking your car in before you do hit the road for your trip for other winter-related checkups.

Stuart Williams, a manager at Point S, suggests taking your vehicle in to check the fluids, battery and your current tire status before you make your winter trip.

Williams also tells KOIN 6 that if you are still feeling a bit overwhelmed by the idea of putting chains on your tires, you can try an “Auto Sock,” which are covers for your tires that are put on over the tire like a hair net, doing the trick for traction. He warns that you can’t go over 30 mph and that you have to make sure you take them off right when you reach clear road or else it can easily ruin the auto sock from friction.