Hurricane Genevieve intensifies in the Eastern Pacific; will it bring moisture to the PNW?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hurricane Genevieve has an eye on the coastal waters of the Baja California Peninsula this week as the hurricane reached category 4 status Tuesday. The visible satellite paints the hurricane around the western edges of Mexico around Jalisco.

The eye of the hurricane is moving northwest slowly and is expected to spend the next few days moving northwest. The final destination of the hurricane is set to lose steam west of the northern edge of the Baja California Peninsula. However, at that time, will we connect with some of that moisture?

First, you can see the projected tracking of Hurricane Genevieve around midday Tuesday. The movement is running to the northwest at 14 mph. The pressure is currently at 950 mb with maximum sustained wind speeds estimated around 130 mph.

This is quite a powerful hurricane for the eastern Pacific, and it may spread bands of heavy rain to communities like Cabo San Lucas, which is located on the southern end of the peninsula. Projected totals of 1-4 inches are possible because of the intense bands of rain from the hurricane. Additionally, tropical-force winds are possible with maximum sustained winds ranging from 39-73 mph.

Hurricane Genevieve will eventually reach cooler waters as it moves to the northwest, diminishing the strength of the hurricane. As we approach days closer to Thursday, we will have a trough dive down from the northwest which will ultimately create a poor environment for the success of the hurricane too. It is that trough that is going to help bring some rain to areas of the Pacific Northwest (PNW) on Friday. You may recall that Tropical Storm Fausto helped fuel some of the storms in California and it also was driving moisture north to Oregon as well. Now we have to look into the forecast to see if the remnants of Hurricane Genevieve may aid this trough on Friday with some moisture.

Hurricane Genevieve is a CAT 4 major hurricane with 130 MPH winds brewing south of the Baja California Peninsula right now. Here's a satellite peek from GOES-17. Tropical storm conditions expected by tomo across southern Baja California Sur. #Pacific pic.twitter.com/lad0HHLlwq — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) August 18, 2020

At this time, I don’t think the pattern is set for the same impact as Tropical Storm Fausto. It will most likely find a place in our forecast down the line, but I think the moisture will connect with areas of southern California before it makes it to the PNW.

Right now the moisture appears to get absorbed for the monsoon season. Below you can find a graphic that will give an idea of where we are pulling moisture from and how deep that moisture may be.

As our next system approaches on Friday, we do have a nice stream of moisture coming in from the southwest. You can still see Hurricane Genevieve to the west of the peninsula. That stream of moisture may eventually work into our region, but I believe for now, it won’t have the same impact as Fausto did this weekend.