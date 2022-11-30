Traffic backs-up on Hwy 26 after both directions close due to downed power lines on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wintry weather moves through the region, drivers already feel the impacts early Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened both directions of Highway 26 after it closed from Interstate 405 to Sylvan due to fallen power lines. The closure, which was less than an hour long, created a significant backup.

Crews managed to clear the roadway and reopen it shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Drivers can keep up with traffic delays using TripCheck. As rain hits the Willamette Valley and snow sweeps across the Gorge, officials urge drivers to be cautious.