PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions from Troutdale to Hood River Wednesday morning after an ice storm passed through the area.

According to ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton, there is no estimate for when the road will open again and they will only do so when it is safe.

Crews are working the area laying down de-icer and sanding, but according to Hamilton, they need the roads to be clear before it is safe for drivers.

The KOIN 6 weather team says it will likely be Wednesday afternoon before temperatures are back above freezing in the Columbia River Gorge.

Up-to-date information about the closure can be found on TripCheck.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 as we keep monitoring the situation.