PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second winter storm in just 72 hours is barreling down on western Oregon and southwest Washington on Tuesday. Ice, hazardous road conditions, gusty winds, and power outages are all possible.

A few light snow flurries are possible for the Portland area as early as the mid-morning hours on Tuesday. Snow accumulation won’t amount to more than a few flakes to an inch in some locations.

The ice event begins in the afternoon hours in Portland. Warmer air will start to move in from the south, pushing warm air over the cold air that still remains near the surface. That’s what’s helping give Portland the freezing rain potential.

Ice accumulation will be near about two-tenths of an inch to a half inch in the Portland area. Icy conditions will make tasks like driving or even walking extremely hazardous by Tuesday afternoon.

The weight of the ice along with the added wind will keep the power outage threat high. This comes as many are already battling with power outages across the Portland area.

Wednesday morning’s commute will remain icy as temperatures slowly begin to climb out of the freezing zone. Ice will slowly melt and will likely turn to slick slush. That will likely last through the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Rain showers will continue later in the day Wednesday, but temperatures will remain above freezing.

Shaded areas will likely hold on to icy spots much longer than other spaces. That will likely be the trend through much of the week as the Pacific Northwest slowly thaws.

The good news, temperatures will remain above freezing by Wednesday. That will keep rain showers in the forecast. That will take the greater Portland area into the weekend. That’s where temperatures will warm into the low 50s by the weekend.