Ice concerns for Upper Hood River Valley Wednesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With an incoming moisture-heavy system, we will also be working with a shift in the air mass and temperature. That means a layer of warmer air will be moving in and with that, the freezing level will increase.

During this period of time, which is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there are multiple locations that may have to deal with ice accumulation. With cold air still settled into the pockets near the surface and that layer of warmer air aloft, a moment of freezing rain will be possible.

Where are we expecting this?

The area of major concern will be along the OR-35 corridor from Hood River to Parkdale, for the Upper Hood River Valley. Additionally, areas of The Dalles and across into Washington. Eventually, it should warm enough to allow for just wet weather. There is an Ice Storm Warning in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

How much ice?

Forecast models are pushing somewhere around one to three-tenths of an inch. Tree damage and dangerous traveling conditions may develop during this time.

Below is a good idea of how precipitation type works in the battle of warm and cold air. It’s that slice of warmer air aloft that will allow for rain until reaching that cold air at the surface, resulting in freezing.