PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local power companies are dealing with scattered outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.

Utility companies are blaming many of the outages on heavy winds that are reportedly bringing down trees and powerlines.

John Farmer with Portland General Electric urges anyone who sees a downed powerline to stay clear of it and call the utility company immediately.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” said Farmer. “We’re tackling each outage as it comes. Our crews are working as quickly as safety allows.”

PGE said crews prioritize outages that impact what is considered critical infrastructures like hospitals and water treatment facilities. Once power is restored there, crews focus on outages that are impacting numerous customers.

Although outages are mainly scattered, Farmer said there are quite a few in the Gorge due to higher winds.

PGE’s outage map shows more than 7,200 households are waking up in the dark. The outages span the Portland metro, the Sandy area and Estacada.

Pacific Power is working to restore power to more than a reported nearly 3,000 customers. The utility company is dealing with several outages in the Astoria area.

Clark Public Utilities, which services Clark County and surrounding areas in Washington, lists more than 920 customers in the Washougal area have lost power as of 8:30 a.m. The company blames downed trees for the power issues.

If someone’s power is out, officials suggest hanging blankets and towels against windows and pushing them against doors.