PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ice storm warning has been issued for the Portland metro area by the National Weather Service, replacing an earlier winter storm watch, as another frozen system takes aim at the region.

The warning takes effect starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and ends at 4 a.m. Wednesday for many, including the metro areas, and 10 a.m. Wednesday for those in the Cascade foothills.

The National Weather Service warns residents of “significant icing” following a brief snowfall.

The ice storm warning is in effect for the following locations:

Greater Portland Metro

Greater Vancouver Metro

Central Coast Range of Western Oregon

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon

Central Columbia River Gorge

Central Willamette Valley

Lower Columbia County and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

South Washington Cascade Foothills

South Washington Cascades

South Willamette Valley

Western Columbia River Gorge

Upper Hood River Valley

In Portland, the NWS warns there could be a total snow accumulation of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of two-tenths to one-half of an inch.

Power outages and tree damage are expected as a result of the ice, and evening commute conditions could be hazardous. As a result, “travel is strongly discouraged,” NWS says.

Residents across Oregon and Southwest Washington are already dealing with recovering from a winter storm that delivered damaging wind gusts and snow and ice over the weekend, with many still digging out and repairing what was damaged.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.