PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It wouldn’t be Christmas without some form of frozen precipitation falling over parts of Oregon and Washington.

Freezing rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Ice Storm Warning for parts of the upper Hood River Valley area Monday night through Tuesday morning. Ice accumulation could near almost three quarters of an inch in some locations.

Travel along Interstate-84 could be icy and slick east of Hood River Monday night through Tuesday morning. Lower elevations will likely see slight warmer temperatures, keeping the icy at bay, but some higher elevation spots could see icing on roads.

The icy weather threat comes to an end before sunrise Tuesday. Lingering cold temperatures could leave some spots icy in the shade Tuesday. Caution should be used through the Gorge and along I-84.