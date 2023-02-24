PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly two dozen streets around the Portland metro remain closed Friday morning as snow dumped on Wednesday has led to slick conditions.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says 23 streets are closed to drivers as of 8:45 a.m.

Crews are apparently running into trouble clearing roads as PBOT says abandoned from Wednesday’s storm are still blocking some streets.

PBOT says 8,000 gallons of de-icer and 45 gallons of salt were laid out overnight.

For the full list of street closures, visit PBOT’s website here.

Drivers are urged to stay at home, but if someone must drive Friday, officials urge them to pack traction devices and allow extra time for their commute.