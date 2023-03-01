PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter won’t loosen its grip on the Portland metro area Wednesday morning.

Subfreezing temperatures, recent snow and rain and foggy conditions are making some roads slick early Wednesday morning. Temperatures aren’t expected to climb above freezing until the mid-morning hours. That means slick spots are possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

Portland’s fog visibility forecast for Wednesday morning

Visibility will continue to improve as temperatures slowly warm. Overall, skies will be much drier with no threat of rain or snow through the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to return to the low 40s, but that’s still 10-15 degrees below normal for the start of March. A stray ray of sunshine or two is possible throughout the day.

Portland’s extended forecast

This all comes as Oregon and Washington’s next round of winter weather takes aim at the region as early as Thursday morning.