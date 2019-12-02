Icy road conditions cause messy morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the span of 5 hours, Southwest Washington State Troopers alone responded to 52 crashes caused by icy roads.

After a weekend of wintry weather, ice has made an appearance in the morning commute. At 9 a.m. on Monday, Washington State Trooper Will Finn said they had responded to 52 crashes since 4 a.m. Thirty-four of those crashes were in Clark County.

“Make sure you’re confident in your abilities to drive in this weather,” said Trooper Finn. “If you’re not, please stay home delay your travel and wait until things clear up.”

Traffic is moving slowly at Southbound Interstate 205 and Padden as crews work to remove a vehicle from a median, according to Trooper Finn. Meanwhile, another crew is working to remove a car on top of a cement barrier on Westbound State Route 14 just before SB I-205. Over in Salmon Creek, a pick-up truck ended up resting against a barrier on SB 1-5 and 99th Street.

Barrier crash in Salmon Creek on Southbound 1-5 and 99th Street. (WSP)

Screenshot from dashcam footage of a car (left-hand side) on a SR-14 barrier Dec. 2, 2019. (KOIN)

Beaverton is affected by the wintry weather as well, with at least 6 different crashes throughout the city including 2 rollover crashes.

The second Beaverton rollover crash on Monday morning. Dec. 2, 2019. (Beaverton PD)

Hillsboro Police warned drivers as well, tweeting about the icy roads and advising to slow down, increase distance and avoid any sudden maneuvers.

Out on SB I-5, A semi-truck jackknifed on the Northbound I-5 Marine Drive on-ramp. ODOT said the truck likely jackknifed due to road conditions.

A semi-truck jackknifed on the NB I-5 Marine Drive on-ramp because of icy roads on Dec. 2, 2019. (KOIN)

