If you enjoyed 60-degree days, we may have another coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Temperatures are marching straight to the lower 60s again Wednesday and there isn’t much more you could ask for.

It’s actually not out of the question that we have some 70-degree days in March, and there was even an 80-degree day back in 1947, which happens to be the all time record.

Wednesday we should have plenty of sunshine across the state, with fewer clouds than what Tuesday slathered across the sky. Most in the upper 50s, but it is highly likely that we have lower 60s working back to the forecast. We will keep a few clouds for the Oregon coast with highs around 50.

That nice weather should grace just about everybody, with a blue sky east of the Cascades and also temperatures pushing the lower 60s.

We will have a warmer southerly wind funneling up through the valley and that will help boost our temperatures a degree or two. That is why I think we will have that 60-degree mark showing up around Portland. That means we are likely to start the week with 3 to 4 days in a row of above average temperatures. But it should come to a screeching halt by the time we get to Friday as a cold front parks directly over our region.

Not a single concern Wednesday, as clouds are mostly well west out over the ocean. It will feel a lot like Monday and it should be more clear than what we had going today.

Futurecast barely has a drop of rain in the picture, you have to hunt for it in the top left corner. With very little cloud cover and that wind coming in, we should have a beautiful day.

Most of us see our final frost around the end of March, so you may still be in the danger zone if you’re thinking about doing some planting. Just be wary through the next few weeks if you do, where you can bring your plant in or cover it. Downtown Portland usually stays above freezing as we enter the month of March. It’s the neighborhoods and communities outside the of the downtown parameters.

Most of Thursday was looking to stay dry, but it does look like we may get some prefrontal showers, which may occur as early as the afternoon.

I would count on a mild day on Thursday, but we may incorporate a few showers. That means Wednesday is your final day of the week that will likely be all dry and sunny. We are starting to trend to slightly below average weather with showers from Friday through the weekend and into next week.