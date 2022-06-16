PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are navigating similar waters Thursday as the weather story doesn’t change from our Wednesday. An area of low pressure off the coast of Oregon and Washington will keep a spotty shower in the forecast and some clouds.

Throughout the day, we will have some sun breaks. Portland will begin the day with a chance for a passing shower. Those showers will fall apart as the mechanisms for supporting rain falls apart throughout the day. We will have more of a southwest flow by the afternoon, which will keep us pretty dry.

Swipe through the graphics to get a visual idea of the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s to begin the day. The Portland area should break into the 60s by the afternoon. We are hopeful for more sunshine that brings us to the lower 70s by the late afternoon and early evening. We are right on the fringe of our late week system that is going to move in Friday, cooling our temperatures. You can check out the weather pattern which is showing the overall picture for Portland and the PNW.

Temperatures will be warmest up in the Yakima region, extending south towards Pendleton. Most spots in the state should stay below average for the day. This will be the trend heading into the weekend as well. However, Thursday will be one of the nicer days this week. Have a great Thursday!