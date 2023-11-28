PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surfers in Oregon and Washington braved the king tides in numbers over the weekend to ride 15 to 20-foot waves that whomped the Pacific coast.

The local photographers, who also flocked the beaches from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 to shoot the largest tides of the season, managed to capture some of the surfers in action as they carved up the powerful breakers. Some of those photographers kindly shared their photos and video of the monster surf with KOIN 6 News.

Salishan Beach, Lincoln City

A Newport Oregon man is towed into a behemoth near the mouth of the Siletz River in Lincoln Cit at around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2023. (Photos courtesy of Gary Peterson)



Sisters Rock State Park, Port Orford

Glassy king tide waves captured from Sisters Rock State Park in Port Orford on Nov. 25, 2023. (Photos courtesy of local photographer Tim McBride)

McBride also captured surfers catching some massive waves earlier in the week from Sisters Rock State Park. (Photos courtesy of Tim McBride.













Westport, Wash.

A surfer catches a wave near Westport Light State Park in Westport, Wash. on Nov. 28 (Jodee Orton). Washington resident Jodee Orton also captured video of a surfer shredding king tide waves earlier in the week (see video at the top of this story).

Oregon’s 2023-2024 king tide forecast: