PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surfers in Oregon and Washington braved the king tides in numbers over the weekend to ride 15 to 20-foot waves that whomped the Pacific coast.
The local photographers, who also flocked the beaches from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 to shoot the largest tides of the season, managed to capture some of the surfers in action as they carved up the powerful breakers. Some of those photographers kindly shared their photos and video of the monster surf with KOIN 6 News.
Salishan Beach, Lincoln City
Sisters Rock State Park, Port Orford
Westport, Wash.
Oregon’s 2023-2024 king tide forecast:
- November 25 – 27, 2023
- December 13 – 15, 2023
- January 11 – 13, 2024
- February 8-10, 2024