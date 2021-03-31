In and out of March like a lamb, but what’s in store for us this April?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You know the saying for March, “in like a lamb, out like a lion?” Or maybe it’s the other way around.

Regardless, that is not the case for us this March, as we had a gentle warm start to the month and we are going to experience our nicest day all month to wrap up the month: in like a lamb and out like a lamb!

I want to show you the two weather patterns, one from the start of March and the other from our final March day, today. If you interact with the slideshow below, you can see the weather pattern graphics, one labeled MAR 01 and the other MAR 31. What was interesting about early March, is that the active jet stream was sitting farther north of us and we had a broad area of high pressure building near the Four Corner states. We tapped into the fringe of that warm air, bringing our temperatures to 60 degrees on March 1, which was 6 degrees above average. All the cold air was well north into Canada and also a pool in the northeast. There was a weak disturbance to the west of us, but it wasn’t packing much cold air with it.

Fast-forward to today, we again have a similar setup, however, we have more daylight and the angle of the sun is different. We have another ridge, that is closer to the west coast, which means we are closer to the source. That cold air in the first scenario that was in the northeast on March 1, is located over the Great Lakes and that weak disturbance to the west is there again, but it may be a little stronger this time around. We are stuck right in the middle, which is the sweet spot of the ridge of high pressure. With that, we are going to be very close to 70-degrees to finish off the month. We are likely to be 10 degrees above average today compared to our where we should be (near 60).

By the way, this is what it looks like outside this Wednesday. Blue sky feelings!

Well this blog is also to discuss the forecast! What is next?

If you were hoping that we would ride out the warm wave and maybe get a shot at staying near 70, that is not the case. Our ridge of high pressure is set to shift to the east and that will open the door for a few waves to come south from the Gulf of Alaska. A very similar pattern from what we have been working with for most of our March. That means we will probably have days in the 50s, which is going to be below average.

The Climate Prediction Center out of NOAA is again projecting the Pacific Northwest to have an above chance for cooler temperatures for the month of April. We are the lone spot in the United States, outside of Alaska, to have that outlook. As far as precipitation goes, we have an equal chance for above, below, or normal.

Temperature

Precipitation

Now that we can cross March off the list, we can briefly discuss the April average low and high temperatures. One thing to note, is we’ve had some cool mornings near freezing to finish the month of March. Well notice that our average low for April is actually in the lower 40s. We should start seeing warmer overnight temperatures as we press forward. Our average high is still in the lower 60s, but that is nearly 5 degrees warmer than March. There is a larger jump from April to May, which you can find in the graphic below. With all that in mind, a day like today, is more like a late May or early June forecast. YES!

Lastly, this final graphic may be a bit confusing, I will use it to just show the trend for temperatures. All you really need to pick out is the common theme of blue and very little yellow as we get into early April. We are going to have cooler overnight temperatures with fairly cool afternoon temperatures until for the first few days. Thursday will be the warmest, then we cool down until next week.

If you’re one that enjoys a nice crisp and cool morning, this is your time to shine!