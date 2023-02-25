Seven shelters are opening in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the possibility of more snow on the way, Multnomah County has announced that emergency warming shelters will be opening Saturday night.

On Friday night, county officials shared that 849 people used shelters and 740 of them received a free ride.

Seven sites in Multnomah County will be open at 8 p.m., with one new warming shelter at Cook Plaza in Gresham replacing Imago Dei Church, which was a previously open shelter.

Officials said that anyone in need of a ride should call 211 or take TriMet for free transportation, they won’t turn anyone away.

Multnomah County Shelters:

Arbor Lodge: 7440 North Denver Avenue, Portland

Salvation Army: 5325 North Williams Avenue, Portland

East Portland Community Center: 740 Southeast 106th Avenue, Portland

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 North Foss Avenue, Portland

Friendly House: 1737 Northwest 26th Avenue, Portland

Lloyd Center: 988 Lloyd Center, Portland

Cook Plaza:19415 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham

Washington County warming shelters are remaining open 24 hours until the weather event ends.

Washington County shelters:

The Salvation Army Building: 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue, Hillsboro

Beaverton Community Center: 12350 Southwest 5th Street Beaverton

Two Clackamas County warming shelters are also opening Saturday night.

Clackamas County shelters:

Molalla Hope Center: 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla (open at 6 p.m.)

Zoar Lutheran Church Shelter: 190 Southwest Third Avenue, Canby (already open)

Multnomah County officials alongside Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler put out a call Friday for more volunteers to keep shelters open, and all the counties can still use more help.