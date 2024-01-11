Ticket-holders should expect events to go on as scheduled, pending announcement from venues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With potential snowfall and an arctic blast brewing for Portland, the city could see the disruption of some long-awaited gatherings.

Organizers are likely to announce whether the events are cancelled this weekend. But here’s a reminder of the inclement weather policies adopted by some of Portland’s major event venues.

This performing arts center has several exciting shows planned between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14, such as Disney’s “The Lion King” musical and a visit from comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

As of Thursday, Portland’5 Center for the Arts said shows at all of its venues — including the Keller Auditorium and the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — are expected to go on unless organizers say otherwise.

“The decision to cancel an event is made by the presenting organization,” P’5 explained. “Unless an event is cancelled by the presenting organization, Portland’5 is contractually obligated to move forward with events as scheduled.”

Tickets are only refundable if an event is canceled. Any show updates will be emailed to ticket-buyers and posted on the website.

Poehler and Fey’s joint “Restless Leg Tour” is also expected to hit the Alaska Airlines Theater of the Clouds. In addition to the scheduled comedy shows, the Rose Quarter plans to host a Portland Trail Blazers game and a Winterhawks match.

Venue officials said they “evaluate every inclement weather event on a case-by-case basis.” The Rose Quarter will monitor several factors like road conditions, staffing levels, talent transportation, etc. Ticket-holders should check their emails, and the organizers’ websites and social media to stay up to date.

The Portland Boat Show is already underway and will continue through Sunday — unless event planners say otherwise. In the event that the show is disrupted, the Expo Center will notify the public on its website and social media.

“All event cancellation and delays are at the discretion of our individual event promoters,” the venue said.

Portland’s Fan Expo is slated to be one of this weekend’s biggest gatherings. Stars from “Breaking Bad,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Office” are on the schedule and expected to greet fans if the weather permits.

The Oregon Convention Center hasn’t announced its plans for the potentially severe weather, but organizers behind the Fan Expo told KOIN 6 that ticket-holders would be able to transfer their tickets to another day if they’re available.