PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Storm clouds will move into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night, bringing a wave of rain and mountain snow that will wash the Willamette Valley and frost the Cascades into next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures will likely remain too warm for the Willamette Valley to see snow, but the Cascades could see up to three feet of fresh powder by the end of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region in response to the anticipated snowfall.

“Significant snowfall arrives late Wednesday into Thursday,” Bayern said. “Expect tough mountain pass travel and delays. Great ski conditions, but it may be quite the headache getting into the parking lot.”

A weather advisory has been issued as the region could see more than a foot of snow. | KOIN 6

Snow is also likely to fall in the Hood River Valley and Central Columbia Gorge Wednesday night and Thursday. Portland’s West Hills could also see some flurries as snow levels will drop to 1,500 to 1,000 feet of elevation by Friday morning.

One to three inches of rain is forecast for the region. The anticipated rainfall is not expected to raise local rivers to flood stage. KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the weather system as it moves through the area.