Instability on Oregon coast creates active weather system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Instability for the Oregon coast Tuesday afternoon is allowing for brief thunderstorms to develop, but there has not been a confirmed tornado at this time.

Radar activity around 11 a.m. does support a cell moving through that particular area, but there is no clear evidence of rotation.

Weak shear (change in wind direction) will support the development of a potential waterspout. There have been multiple reports of this from Depoe Bay to Manzanita. According to Tillamook Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw, this may have occurred north of Manzanita around 11 a.m.

He said he is visiting a location north of Manzanita where a report of storm damage was called in.

Weather Alerts

A cold pool of air will continue to support thunderstorm activity for the Oregon Coast Tuesday afternoon.

A Marine Weather Statement from the National Weather Service is in place for the coast, as they also are keeping the potential for a brief waterspout in the forecast for Tuesday.

